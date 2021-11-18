Subscribe to Keluarga Malaysia Teen, device packages, urges MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today urged students, teenagers and the less fortunate people to subscribe to the Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and Keluarga Malaysia Device Package launched by the government recently.

In a statement, MCMC said the respective groups could contact or visit any shops or counters of six telecommunication companies, namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL for further information on the packages.

“Both packages are government initiatives and are very useful to assist students, teenagers and the less fortunate to get access to the internet and own affordable smart devices,” the statement read.

The Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and Keluarga Malaysia Device Package which were launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) on Oct 14 will be offered until April 15 next year.

The Teen Package is a special prepaid package for teenagers and students aged between 12 and 21 to enjoy 20-gigabyte (GB) data for 90 days at a price of RM30, which will enable users to do simple activities such as sending messages and surfing the internet.

“For productivity data, online learning or work-from-home activities can be done without data constraints, while for 20GB data, it can be used to download videos or play online games,” said MCMC.

As for the Device Package, MCMC said it will enable people to own and upgrade to smart devices with voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) technology for free.

The VoLTE technology enables the users to enjoy high-quality voice calls on the 4G network and the device can be owned with a subscription fee of as low as RM40 per month through a contract of 12 to 24 months depending on the device and services. The package also includes 1GB of free data.-Bernama