Subsidised diesel worth over RM90,000 seized in PD raid

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Negeri Sembilan branch cracked down on the misappropriation of subsidised diesel in a raid on an illegal storage facility at Jalan Jambu in Kampung Baru Sungai Nipah, Port Dickson, today.

Its chief enforcement officer, Abd Muis Samsudin said in the raid at 1.15 pm today, they seized 15,000 litres of diesel, two tanker lorries and equipment used to transfer the fuel, with the total seizure worth RM92,250.

He said there were two tanker lorries at the location with a hose for transferring the diesel from the tankers.

“We acted on this case after a week of intelligence work, where diesel was bought from the petrol station by the tanker lorries with the diesel sent to the storage facility and kept there.

“The premises does not have a valid licence or document from the supply controller to carry out activities involving controlled goods like subsidised diesel. No suspects were caught at the scene during the raid while the storage facility had been operating for about six months,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Abd Muis said the case was being investigated under Sections 20 (1) and 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the monitoring would continue.

He also appealed to the public to channel information or complaints against errant traders through the e-aduan.kpdnhep portal (https:/ /eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my) and WhatsApp at 019-279 4317.-Bernama