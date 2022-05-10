Subway inks master franchise agreement to open 500 outlets over 10 years

PETALING JAYA: Quick service restaurant brand Subway yesterday inked a new master franchise agreement with Pegacorn Sdn Bhd to open about 500 new Subway locations across Peninsular Malaysia over the next 10 years.

A partner to the franchise in Malaysia since 2019, Pegacorn expects to triple the number of Subway restaurants in the market and steadily increase the annual restaurant count.

This partnership is the third of its kind for Subway in Southeast Asia, following recent master franchise agreements in Indonesia and Thailand.

Under Pegacorn's stewardship, there will be an increase of Subway non-traditional locations across Malaysia such as in airports, hospitals, petrol stations and convenience stores. In addition, new – as well as updated existing restaurants – will see enhance convenience for the consumer with new drive-throughs and “Grab & Go” options.

“The Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia markets continue to be a huge opportunity of growth for Subway and an essential part of our international growth strategy. Pegacorn has proven to be a well-resourced, strategic and successful local operator that has the local insight and experience needed to expand Subway’s presence in Malaysia,” Subway CEO John Chidsey said in a statement.

Subway will continue to seek strong partners with expertise in local markets across Asia Pacific as it aggressively doubles its current network of restaurants in the region from about 3,300 today to over 6,000 in the next five years.