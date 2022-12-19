Successful confidence vote ends doubts surrounding PM’s support: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The confidence vote in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that was passed by the Dewan Rakyat today dispels all doubts surrounding support for the Tambun MP.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said with the successful vote, the Unity Government led by Anwar can move forward and focus on efforts to solve the problems of the people and address the issue of rising living costs.

“For me, it brings what happened on Nov 19 and the hung Parliament to a close.

“When it’s passed, there will no longer be any claims about the (prime minister’s) majority and today it’s clear the prime minister has the support of two-thirds of the MPs,” he said during a media conference at Parliament building today.

Anwar today prove his legitimacy as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister when the confidence vote in him passed with majority voice at the Dewan Rakyat today.

During today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting, former Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul was elected as Dewan Rakyat Speaker after receiving 147 votes, while Cameron Highlands MP Highlands Datuk Ramli Md Nor and Lanang MP Alice Lau were elected as Deputy Speakers with 148 and 146 votes respectively.

The trio were nominated by Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, representing the government.

When asked why a bloc vote was not called for the confidence vote, Fahmi said it was not needed and based on precedent cases, when such motions were brought before the Parliament in 1976 and 2003 did not involve bloc votes.

Fahmi also slammed the Opposition for questioning the cooperation agreement signed by coalition party leaders who form the Unity Government.

“When PH signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the administration led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, almost similar terms and clauses were used but they didn’t say anything, because we understood our intentions when signing the MoU was based on the advice of Tuanku (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) to avoid political instability.

“It’s the same as what’s being achieved today, it’s to end political instability. When we voted just now, the majority supported the prime minister. So all their arguments are for naught, nothing can be used,” he said.

During a media conference prior to the vote, Perikatan Nasional chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that the agreement had violated the Federal Constitution in spirit.-Bernama