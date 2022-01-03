Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok resigns

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok(pix) announced his resignation on Sunday in the wake of the political crisis in the country, Xinhua reported.

“I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister to make way for another person from the daughters or sons of this generous country,“ said Hamdok in a speech to the Sudanese people broadcast by the official Sudan TV.

“You have granted me the honour to be prime minister, and I have tried my best to prevent our country from sliding towards disaster,“ he said.

“Under the differences within the political forces and the nihilistic conflicts among all the components of the transition, and despite everything I have done to achieve the desired and necessary consensus... it has not happened,“ he added.

Hamdok stressed the importance of initiating a comprehensive dialogue to end the political crisis in the country.

“The key word towards a solution to this dilemma, which has continued for over six decades, is to resort to a round-table dialogue involving all components of the Sudanese society and the State to agree on a national charter and set a road-map to complete the civil democratic transformation,“ he said.

It is not immediately clear who will succeed Hamdok and there seemed to be no visible candidates as the country has been experiencing a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on Oct 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.

On Nov 21, Al-Burhan and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, then signed a political agreement, which included reinstating the latter as prime minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.

The street protests were also fuelled by popular discontent with rising prices of food, gases and household essentials in the country. -Bernama