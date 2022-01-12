Sudan’s President congratulates PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Sudan’s President General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) on his appointment as Malaysia’s prime minister.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend to you my sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success in your duties, and in leading the Malaysian people to further development and prosperity,“ he said in his message on Thursday.

The Sudan President has expressed his appreciation for the strong bonds of friendship and distinguished existing relations and cooperation between the two countries.

He also stressed his genuine keenness to strengthen and push both countries’ relations forward to achieve the interests and aspirations of the people of the two friendly nations.

The President’s congratulatory message was made available to Bernama by Sudan’s embassy in Malaysia.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.-Bernama