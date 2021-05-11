Sufficient supply of daily necessities at farmers’ market

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has assured of sufficient supply of essential items for the festive season and other food marketed under the Aidilfitri 2021 Farmers’ Market programme nationwide.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, in a statement, said a total of 85 marketing outlets of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) were involved in the programme comprising 59 Farmers’ Markets, 23 Permanent Farmers’ Markets and three MyFarm Outlets that would conclude tomorrow (May 12).

He said the government’s decision to give operating permission to FAMA marketing outlets such as the Aidilfitri Farmers’ Market was to ensure that consumers continue to receive fresh supplies in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

“This programme aimed at providing platforms for entrepreneurs to market their agricultural products during the Aidilfitri celebration.

At the same time, he said FAMA would also continue to ensure that each of its marketing outlets complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ronald said between January and April this year, a total of 307 Farmers’ Markets involving 12,843 entrepreneurs were operating nationwide and recorded a sales value of RM87,513,687.16.

“Overall, Farmers’ Market traders have used cashless transaction services such as Maybank QR-Pay, Touch ‘n Go, Grab Pay and Boost in transactions.

“A total of 30 per cent or 90 out of 302 Farmers’ Market locations, involving 61 per cent or 9,098 out of 12,843 entrepreneurs, have used this service,” he said.-BERNAMA