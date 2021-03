PUTRAJAYA: Monitoring conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) found that the supply of chicken eggs in the country was sufficient for the time being following Singapore’s action to recall eggs produced by Malaysian companies over the alleged discovery of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE).

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said that monitoring was carried out to ensure that the supply of eggs was not affected following Singapore’s actions, as well as to see if there was panic buying of egg supplies from other brands.

He said that, based on the monitoring, it was discovered that the egg recall by the said companies, at the premises that sold their eggs, had been carried out voluntarily.

“The inspection also found that the supply of eggs from other suppliers is sufficient to meet the needs of consumers at this time,” he said in a statement today.

On Mar 13, Singapore ordered four importers to recall from the market eggs produced by Lay Hong Bhd Layer Farm in Jeram, Selangor.

Most recently, on Mar 20, Singapore recalled eggs imported from another farm in Malaysia; the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) informed that the eggs were coded ‘CEM014’.

Azman said that KPDNHEP would seek the cooperation of the industry to meet the needs and demands of the affected areas if there was a recall in the domestic egg market.

For the record, the monthly demand for eggs is 900 million compared to egg production of 1,020 million per month.

Consumers are advised not to embark on panic buying and verify any information with the authorities, as well as channelling complaints related to the matter through the portal https://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, WhatsApp to 019-2794317, or through the call centre 1-800-886 -800. — Bernama