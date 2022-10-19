Sufficient supply of seafood during monsoon

KOTA TINGGI: The Fisheries Department has assured of a sufficient supply of seafood during the monsoon season.

Fisheries director-general Datuk Mohd Sufian Sulaiman said the department had been actively promoting various programmes towards this purpose, including the placement of artificial reefs.

“Based on data obtained, so far there are still seafood resources available and many programmes have been implemented to increase supply,” he said after the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice (MyGAP) certificate presentation ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Mas here today.

He said the department, in collaboration with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) had also informed caged-fish breeders to always be ready to release their supply of fish and prawns in the event of floods.

“This is to prevent them from suffering losses, so when (sea produce) is released, supply is there,” he said. -Bernama