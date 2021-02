PETALING JAYA: The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today rejected a remand order application by police on the 34-year-old founder of Sugarbook.com.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said following this, the state prosecution director had made an application to re-examine the Magistrate’s Court’s decision.

He said the application will be heard at the Shah Alam High Court at 9am tomorrow.

Fadzil said in the meantime, the suspect was re-arrested today over a separate case reported in Subang Jaya by a student of a higher learning institution in February 2019.

He said the case is classified as rape and soliciting of prostitution under Section 376 and Section 372 of the Penal Code.

The founder of the controversial dating site Sugarbook.com was arrested by police yesterday evening at the compound of a plush condominium, the Icon Residence on Persiaran Dutamas, Mont Kiara.

The suspect who is from Penang was held by Shah Alam police.

Fadzil said the suspect had admitted to being the founder of the dating website.

He said police have received 74 reports against the website to date.

The man was arrested for a probe on soliciting of prostitution and for publishing a statement or rumour which can cause public fear or alarm under laws of the Penal Code.

The suspect is also being investigated for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Police initiated investigations on the website after it named 10 public and private universities as having the most students who chose to become “sugar babies” and sought “sugar daddies” to finance their lifestyles.

Sunway University topped the list with more than 21% of the 14,433 students of the 10 universities who were purportedly registered with the website as “sugar babies”.

Calling the website’s actions as irresponsible for the sake of seeking profits, Sunway University expressed its disappointment and lashed out at the website operators after the list went viral last week.