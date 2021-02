SHAH ALAM: The founder of the Sugarbook application has been rearrested by police to assist investigation in a rape and a prostitution case today.

Selangor CID chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the detention of the 34-year-old man was carried out following a police report by an institution of higher learning student in 2019.

He said the incident took place in Subang Jaya on February 19 2019.

“The suspect was held to facilitate investigation under Section 376 and 372 of the Penal Code following a police report made by the female student,” he said in a statement here today.

This morning the man was released after a remand application was rejected by High Court deputy registrar Noorasyikin Sahat after pledging to cooperate with police over the application.

Fadzil said Selangor prosecution director had applied for a review of the decision.

“The application will be heard before a Criminal High Court Judge in Shah Alam at 9 am tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier the media reported that a local entrepreneur from Minden, Gelugor, Penang was detained at 4.30 pm at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He was investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama