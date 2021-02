PETALING JAYA : The 34-year-old founder of controversial dating site Sugarbook.com is expected to be charged in court tomorrow for “circulating a statement that can cause public alarm”.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said today that the suspect will face the charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court at 9am.

The man who was arrested by police at the compound of a plush condominium, the Icon Residence on Persiaran Dutamas in the evening of Feb 17 was remanded for seven days on Friday.

Police arrested the man after over 70 police reports were lodged against the website after it named 10 public and private universities as having the most students who chose to become “sugar babies” and sought “sugar daddies” to finance their lifestyles.

Apart from being probed for for publishing a statement or rumour which can cause public fear or alarm, he is also being investigated for soliciting of prostitution under laws of the Penal Code the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.