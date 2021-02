KLANG: A 42-year-old sugarcane drink seller who had allegedly raped his young daughter since she was 10 and recently the girl’s classmate will face 67 charges of incest and rape in court here tomorrow.

The suspect who was arrested by police on Feb 10 and remains in police custody is expected to be charged with nine counts of rape and 58 counts of incest under Section 376(1) and Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code for the sexual assault on the the two 14-year-old girls.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that a schoolmate of the suspect’s daughter had lodged a report against the man alleging he raped her on Jan 7.

He said the teenage girl who worked for the suspect at his drink stall was invited by the man to his house in Klang where the sexual assault occurred.

Shamsul said moments after arriving at the house, the suspect allegedly pushed the girl on a bed, took off his clothes and raped her.

He said after raping the victim, the suspect told her to keep the incident to herself.

However, Shamsul said the girl shared her ordeal with another female worker who helped out at the sugarcane stall.

He said the worker promptly took the matter to the victim’s mother who then accompanied her daughter to a police station to lodge a report.

On learning that her friend had reported her father to the police, the suspect’s daughter picked up the courage and went to the police soon after to report the years of torment she underwent.

Shamsul said investigators learnt that the suspect had raped his daughter since she was 10-years-old.

He said the girl who is the second child of five siblings alleged that the most recent sexual assault on her by her father was last month.

Shamsul said investigations showed that the suspect had allegedly raped his daughter thrice a week since she was 10 while her friend was raped nine times between August last year and January.