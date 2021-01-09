Suhakam calls for review of Societies Act after Pejuang, Muda rejection

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has expressed its concern over the rejection of the registration application by both Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as political parties by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

As such, Suhakam called for a review of the Societies Act 1966 to avoid such future incidents.

“There is a need to review the Societies Act 1966 as it contains provisions which may be deemed as inconsistent with the principles of human rights, particularly the right to freedom of association,” said Suhakam in a statement today.

The human rights commission added it has made recommendations of reforms to be made to the Societies Act in the past which included the proportionate exercise of the powers by the RoS for the purpose of the said act.

It also called for a review of the absolute discretion of the minister to declare a society unlawful, and the obligation for RoS to furnish reasons for declining or not responding to an application for registration of associations.

“Suhakam proposes that the registration of societies including political parties be administered by an independent entity instead of a government department. This would further guarantee the impartiality and neutrality in the administration of matters relating to the registration of societies,” the statement added.

Suhakam also declared its willingness to assist the government on this matter.

According to Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the party’s application was rejected on the basis they did not fulfil certain criteria, while Muda received an email from the registrar on the rejection last Wednesday.