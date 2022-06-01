‘Suicide prevention needs human touch’

PETALING JAYA: Safety nets, sensors and suicide avoidance features may delay a suicide attempt but the only preventive measure for such incidents is the human touch.

Mara University of Technology Communications Engineering Department head Dr Mohamad Fahmi Hussin said engineers may come up with the latest gadgets and technologies but it will not be able to prevent suicidal thoughts.

“From a technological perspective, suicide prevention mechanisms are limited. Rather, human interaction-based programmes might be more effective,” he said when commenting on the spate of suicide attempts in the past month, which made the Penang Bridge a hotspot for the crime.

Mohamad Fahmi said if someone decides to commit suicide at some stage, they would most likely be successful.

“The idea is to help them change their mind before committing the act.”

Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said the state has many active suicide prevention programmes, for instance, the Penang Suicide Prevention Committee (PSPC), which consists of psychologists and mental health practitioners in the state.

“They meet every fortnight to discuss causes, preventive measures and remedial actions for issues such as stress, depression and general mental health.”

Phee said last year, the state launched the Penang Care Society (PCS), a group of mental health advocates that includes psychiatrists from Putrajaya.

“We work closely with Befrienders, they have an office here, and have a 24-hour hotline for those who wish to talk about their issues.”

Phee said PCS organises many free talks on topics involving mental health.

“The PSPC has held several workshops with media practitioners, healthcare workers and the public on mental health.”

Phee said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had ordered a review of all programmes on mental health, suicide prevention and other related issues in the state.

“We have contacted Project Lebuhraya Utara Selatan, the Penang Bridge operator, the Fire and Rescue Department, and other relevant agencies to discuss a course of action,” he said, adding that the state has listed three phases of suicide prevention measures, specifically for the Penang Bridge.

“In the short term, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with an audio system and a safety net will be installed along the bridge. The proposal is pending PLUS’s agreement.”

Phee said PSPC is willing to train operators on what to look out for when monitoring CCTV.

“We will create an emergency response team to handle suicide attempts. The team will use motorcycles for quick responses.

“In the mid-term, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the form of sensors that can alert staff of unusual movements as they monitor the bridge from the office will be installed.

“The Fire and Rescue Department, too, will have two bases on the island and on the mainland that are closer to the bridge. They will include volunteer firefighters to improve response times. We will place posters with information on hotline numbers to call at strategic locations along the bridge,” he said.

Phee said they are also discussing long-term solutions using AI but that will be revealed at a later stage.