Suitable monthly incentive being drawn up for Muhammad Azeem: Perak Exco

PARIT: The Perak state government is preparing a working paper on a suitable monthly incentive for the country's junior sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi(pix).

State Youth and Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said currently the Perak-born athlete only receives a monthly allowance of RM700 from the Perak State Sports Council (MSN).

“The Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad) had expressed his views that the monthly allowance Muhammad Azeem received did not commensurate with his achievements.

“For a start, we will give this incentive to Muhammad Azeem and we will also prepare a monthly incentive for other Perak athletes because the state also has Muay Thai and junior bowling athletes who have won tournaments at the international level,“ he said.

Khairul Shahril was met by reporters after officiating the handing over of boat ramps to inland fishermen worth RM38,250 provided by the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC) in Lambor Kanan, Bota near here today.

Khairul Shahril also voiced his support regarding Muhammad Azeem's decision to turn down several offers to become an international professional athlete and to focus on his education.

“I personally strongly support his decision because we (the state government) ourselves emphasise this sport as a career in terms of education and employment.

“So, as a start, our athletes need to have specific preparations to prepare themselves in the field of education,“ he said.

Last Wednesday, Muhammad Azeem said he accepted an offer to become a professional athlete based in the United States and Europe after successfully breaking the 100-metre national record with a time of 10.09 seconds at the recent Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Colombia.

The 18-year-old athlete said he received more than 10 offers to continue his studies at universities in the United States, including the University of Georgia, University of Florida, Louisiana State University and Texas A&M University, in addition to offers to improve his career in the field of athletics from Houston University as well as Auburn University.-Bernama