SUKE contractors fined RM180,000 for failing to ensure site safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The main contractor and subcontractor of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) project have been fined a total of RM180,000 for failing to ensure safety measures at construction site when a concrete slab fell from the elevated highway and crushed on a passing car on Sept 19.

The Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in a statement today said the main contractor, MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd was fined RM80,000 while subcontractor Makna Setia Sdn Bhd was slapped with a RM100,000 fine.

Both contractors were respectively fined under Section 34B (1) (c) and Section 34C(1) of the CIDB Act 1994 (Act 520) which states that it is the contractor’s duty to ensure the safety of building and construction works either during or after construction.

“The CIDB investigation found that the subcontractor also did not follow the proper work procedures and has a site supervisor with no accreditation.

“Therefore, the subcontractor is instructed to make improvements in safety procedures including sending employees, site supervisors and construction managers for accreditation,” the statement said.

CIDB also ordered the subcontractor to conduct a security audit by a third party on project safety, work procedure and operation as well as construction site management.

“Throughout the investigation, both the companies cooperated including pledging to improve procedures and safe workplace practices,” it said.

On Sept 19, a woman cheated death when a concrete slab fell on her car as she was driving along Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), which resulted in her car being crushed and she was injured on her left arm. — Bernama