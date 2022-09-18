Sukma 2022: FT sweep women’s artistic team gold

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories women’s team emerged victorious in the 20th Sukma women’s artistic team event at the National Sports Council Gymnasium 3, here today.

The girls from Federal Territories dominated all four disciplines - horizontal bar, vault, floor exercise and rings - to collect 177.40 points to clinch the gold medal ahead of Johor (166.250 pts) and Penang (166.100 pts) who finished with the silver and bronze medals respectively.

According to FT gymnastics coach Sam Thong, he was pleased with the performance of his charges who ended his wait for a gold medal performance since he took charge in 2014.

“Actually no target was set for the team event because we were focusing mainly on individual events for the Sukma. The girls showed a very determined and committed performance to win the gold,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, National elite gymnast Zarith Imaan Khalid from Penang was crowned as the all-around winner in the women’s event.

Zarith Imaan collected 49.300 points from the four disciplines to beat Marissa from FT (45.450 points) and Hannah Yasmeen Mazwan (pix) (44.800) also from FT.-Bernama