Sukma 2022: Johor cyclist Siti Nur Adibah bags first gold

SEREMBAN: After eight years of dreaming of winning a gold medal, Johor road cyclist Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad finally succeeded in realising that dream in her final appearance at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 today.

All the more sweeter, the 23-year-old did her state proud by winning the the first gold of this edition of the Games in the women’s individual time trial in Bandar Sri Sendayan, here.

The Hanoi Sea Games silver medallist displayed an energetic ride over the 29.7 kilometres (Km) to emerge champion in a time of 44 minutes and 25.801 seconds.

National cyclist Nyo Ci Hui, representing Perak, won the silver after clocking 45:52.607s while Terengganu’s Siti Nur Alia Mansor (46:25.155s) had to settle for the bronze.

Siti Nur Adibah, who had expected to win the event, said it was her best performance after four times competing in the Sukma, starting with the Pahang edition in 2012.

“I’ve been aiming for gold for a long time, so today, the day I’ve been waiting for, I just focused on my plan and did my best,“ she told reporters.-Bernama