Sukma 2022: Kelantan to send 300 athletes

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan will send 300 atheletes to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 in Kuala Lumpur this September.

State Youth, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the state would compete in a number of sports, including athletics, rugby and muay thai.

“We have just completed holding our coaching course last week in Janda Baik, Pahang for three days as preparation of this year’s Sukma.

“After this, we will gather all our athletes for a teambuilding camp to motivate them,” he told Bernama today.

The 20th Sukma, which was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be organised from Sept 29 till Oct 8 this year around the Klang Valley.

This year’s edition will see 31 sports being contested, 16 compulsory sports and 15 elective sports, as well as two demonstration sports - silambam and kabaddi.

Wan Roslan also said that he was confident Kelantan could achieve its target of 10 to 12 gold medals at the Games.

“At the previous Sukma, we won six gold medals, so this time we are confident of winning more gold through several sports including muay thai, weightlifting and sepak takraw,“ he added.-Bernama