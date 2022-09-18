Sukma never swayed from target of producing calibre athletes: Ahmad Faizal

BANGI: The Malaysia Games (Sukma) will continue to be the ‘pool’ that produces talented national athletes to carry the country’s challenge at the international level, said Youth and Sport Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

He said that since Sukma began in 1986, it has never swayed from this main objective.

“The majority of the country’s top athletes started their journey in Sukma,” he said in his speech at the opening of the 20th edition of the Games at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Razak (DECTAR), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officially opened the Sept 16-24 Games.

According to Ahmad Faizal, a total of 6,652 athletes and 2,709 officials from 15 contingents had registered to compete in this year’s edition, which offers 426 gold medals in 31 types of sports.

Most of the competition venues are in the four zones around the Klang Valley, namely Kuala Lumpur, Bangi (including Nilai, Seremban and Putrajaya), Bukit Jalil and Shah Alam, while sailing is held at the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi.-Bernama