SUKPA PKRC closes, all 168 patients recovered

KUANTAN: The Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Pahang Sports Complex Indoor Stadium (SUKPA) here, ended its operation after all 168 foreign patients housed at the centre, recovered and were allowed to go home today.

Pahang National Security Council (MKN) director Mohd Zairasyahli Shah Zakaria said those comprising 158 patients from the Jalan Genting Cluster were allowed to return from 2 pm by bus provided by the state government.

Meanwhile, the rest of the patients under the Kuala Cluster, which involved an area at the town centre in Kuantan, were allowed to return home at about 5 pm.

“Patients in the Jalan Genting Cluster were sent to Genting Highlands and will be picked up by their employers.

‘’It is understood that their employers have provided them with temporary accommodations as their accommodations are still under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),“ he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zairasyahli Shah said, with the closure, the Fire and Rescue Department would carry out a sanitation process for the entire SUKPA tonight, while Pahang MKN would meet tomorrow, regarding the use of the stadium after this.

He said, although its operation was terminated, SUKPA would continue to be gazetted as PKRC for foreigners and would become operational again if there was a need to do so in the future.

SUKPA was activated as PKRC on Dec 10 to house low-risk foreign Covid-19 patients who did not needing special treatment, due to the increase in positive cases involving these groups from the Jalan Genting Cluster in Bentong.

It was aimed at not interfering with the treatment and services of government hospitals in Pahang, apart from its position not too far from Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) to facilitate movement if there were cases requiring special treatment. — Bernama