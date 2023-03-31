Sulaiman calls on people to support new leadership of Malacca Govt

MALACCA: Former Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) has urged the people of the state to continue giving the new state government leadership the same kind of support and cooperation that they had given him.

The Lendu state assemblyman also sought forgiveness from the people of Malacca for all his weaknesses and mistakes throughout his time leading the state government.

“Today, in conjunction with ‘sayyidul ayyam’ (Friday), is my last day holding the trust of heading the Malacca state government administration as the 12th Chief Minister from March 9, 2020.

“I take this opportunity to express my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the beloved people of Malacca, for all the support, views, suggestions and criticisms.

“Finally, my family and I pray that all the people and the state of Malacca continue to be given safety, peace and progress as a ‘peaceful and prosperous state that is blessed by Allah the Almighty’,” he posted on Facebook today.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was yesterday reported to have said that Tanjung Bidara assemblyman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is also Malacca Umno chairman, was proposed by the party as the new Melaka Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Malacca State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari was quoted as saying that the ceremony to present the letter of appointment, and the taking of the oath of office, loyalty and secrecy for the 13th Chief Minister is scheduled to be held at the Dewan Seri Utama of the Malacca Governor’s Office at 3 pm today. -Bernama