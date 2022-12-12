Sulaiman congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on appointment as 10th PM

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali on behalf of the state government today congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister recently.

He also congratulated Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and the ministers and deputy ministers appointed in the unity government cabinet line-up.

“May Malaysia continue to progress and prosper under this new leadership.

“It is hoped that the unity government can work together for the welfare and well-being of the Melaka people especially in continuing to provide between RM500 and RM600 million in development allocations normally provided to Melaka under the five-year Malaysia Plan Rolling Plans,” he said.

He said this when tabling the state’s 2023 budget that carries the theme ‘Teguh Bersama Makmur Melaka: Memulih Ekonomi, Memperingat Akujanji, Mensejahtera Rakyat’ (Strong Together with the Prosperity of Melaka: Restoring the Economy, Remembering Pledges, Prospering the People) today.

He said under the Rolling Plan for the 12th Malaysia Plan, the state government applied various projects to be implemented, adding that among the priority projects are to upgrade and construct a new four-lane coastal road, People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Lendu and Pantai Siring coastal area as well as flood mitigation projects.

He also urged the Alor Gajah, Kota Melaka and Hang Tuah Jaya Members of Parliament representing the unity government to fight for allocations to fund these projects under the national budget for 2023.

In another development, Sulaiman said the Melaka state government under BN should not be too comfortable and complacent despite winning big in the 15th General Election (GE15), describing the attitude as ‘dangerous’.

He said the results of the GE15 were a wake-up call as well as a warning to remind them that they should work harder.

Citing the current World Cup event as an example, Sulaiman said: “Members of the state legislative assembly, including me, have to work harder to resolve the affairs of the people, otherwise we will all ‘return home early’ like Germany.

“We have no choice but to be more diligent in the field...listen to the people’s problems, approach the young people, be polite to them and most importantly solve their problems”.

Sulaiman also urged the state’s civil servants including members of village development and security committees, local authorities’ councils as well as grassroots leaders to improve their performance and the quality of service and delivery so that the people can feel their sincerity and notice their presence.-Bernama