Sultan Ibrahim congratulates Mohamad Aniq for winning country’s first gold

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today congratulated Mohamad Aniq Kasdan for winning the first gold medal for the national contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, yesterday.

The national weightlifter from Segamat, Johor, performed brilliantly to secure gold in the men’s 55 kilogrammes (kg) category with a combined total weight of 249kg after successfully lifting 107kg in the snatch and 142kg in the clean and jerk.

Mohamad Aniq, 20, also managed to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

“You have made us all proud! May you continue to work hard and achieve more success,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a post on his official Facebook page.-Bernama