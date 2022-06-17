Sultan launches biography of ‘real YB’

PETALING JAYA: With 50 years of public service, social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was described by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj as “a real YB”, meaning “Yang Berkerja” or “Yang Berkhidmat”.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Lee was no stranger to Malaysians as he was the state legislative assemblyman for Bukit Nenas

in 1969.

“Everyone knows Lee as a man who is educated and informative on many subjects, especially about the people’s daily lives and issues” he said when launching Lee’s biography Lee Lam Thye! Recalling a Lifetime of Service yesterday.

Sultan Sharafuddin also said Lee had never spoken ill of anyone, not even Opposition members or other politicians.

“I am glad that although Lee is no longer a politician or a political party member, he continues to serve the people and help them.”

The Sultan said apart from assisting the people, Lee is

also known for his work in

animal welfare.

“Lee has shown us what a ‘YB’ should be. There is no use having the title if one does not serve the people,” he added.

At the event, Lee said: “My journey is far from over. I have volunteered to serve in various non-governmental organisations that champion issues closest to my heart.”

He said there was no nobler cause than serving the people and the country.

“The only thing that can stop us from contributing is our selfish desires. We must never allow our weaknesses to define us.”

Lee, who is Alliance for Safe Community chairman, hopes his work would inspire many more Malaysians to prioritise the people and help them in any way

they can.

“I never craved any reward or recognition, although I am grateful that some individuals and organisations have shown tangible appreciation,” he said.

Lee’s 312-page biography took five years to complete. It was written by journalists Sofea Chok Suat Ling and P. Selvarani and is priced between RM50 and RM70, depending on whether it is the hard cover or paperback copy, and edition language.

The book is published by Nightingale Printing Sdn Bhd and is available in bookstores and from online sellers.