Sultan Mizan: Be grateful for peace, prosperity enjoyed in Malaysia

KUALA TERENGGANU: The people and Muslims in the state should always be grateful for the peace and prosperity enjoyed by the country today, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin(pix) said.

“Let us all strive and pray for prosperity to continue to prevail to enable us to worship Allah S.W.T and achieve success in this world and the hereafter,” he said in a special message in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrated today.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mizan extended his gratitude to all parties whether government agencies and private companies as well as voluntary organisations for their immediate action in assisting the people in the state affected by floods and Covid-19.

He said apart from providing various assistance, fundraising campaigns were also held to help the victims as well as the needy to buy daily necessities.

It is hoped that this will ease their financial burden and bring joy of celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri to them, the Ruler said.

Sultan Mizan also wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all Muslims in Terengganu and prayed that Allah will accept the good deeds performed throughout the month of Ramadan.-Bernama