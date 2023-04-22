Sultan Mizan: Celebrate racial and religious diversity, maintain tolerance

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix) has called on the people in the state to celebrate the diversity of races and religions by maintaining tolerance between races, as well as mutual respect for each other.

Sultan Mizan said that the diversity of races and religions that have been intertwined in our country shows that it is something that is not easy to dissolve.

“Cultivate this noble spirit among our children so that this peace will last. Aidilfitri can be used as a medium for us to respect the existence of diversity in this country by opening our doors, and receiving guests from various religions, races, and cultures,” said Sultan Mizan in a message in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration today.

The Ruler said that the common practice of visiting one another’s houses can bring joy to family, friends, and neighbours.

Sultan Mizan’s view is in line with the purpose of Aidilfitri which Allah S.W.T commanded his servants to celebrate with gratitude and joy.

However, in celebrating Aidilfitri, he expressed hope that the people do not forget the less fortunate and those who are in rehabilitation and health centres.

“Take this opportunity to be kind to them and help as much as we can so that they can also feel the excitement of Aidilfitri. It is hoped that with our help we can motivate them to fight hard to get through this life,“ said Sultan Mizan while extending a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri wishes to the people of Terengganu. -Bernama