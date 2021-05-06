Sultan Muhammad V concerned with surge in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the , having recorded a three digit number daily since middle of last month.

The Kelantan Sultan’s senior private secretary, Datuk Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan said Sultan Muhammad V is also saddened by the lackadaisical attitude of some Kelantanese in adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of the virus.

“He called on everyone to comply with the stipulated SOP. Sultan Muhammad V emphasises the importance for all parties to play their role in helping to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection,” he said in a statement today.

With the South African variant B.1.351 having been detected in Kelantan, he said the sultan advised the people, regardless whether they are VIPs or celebrities, to leave the state, unless on emergency cases.

Nik Mohd Shafriman said Sultan Muhammad V also advised traders to carry out online business.

“The Sultan really hopes that the people will give their cooperation (in complying with the SOP) to protect their family and the people around them, as well as to empathise with the Health Ministry staff who have sacrificed a lot since the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially with Aidilfitri coming,“ he said.

Nik Mohd Shafriman said Sultan Muhammad V also expressed his appreciation to all MOH staff for their sacrifices.

“In conjunction with the final week of Ramadan, the Sultan called on all the people to pray to Allah S.W.T so that the spread of COVID-19 can be curbed as soon as possible and the collective action by the people will also contain the spread of the virus,” he added.

The Sultan also advised the people to always wear the face mask, practice physical distancing and to wash or sanitise their hands often. -Bernama