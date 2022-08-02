Sultan Muhammad V proclaims Che Puan Nur Diana Petra as the Sultanah of Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has proclaimed his consort, Che Puan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, as the Sultanah of Kelantan, effective today.

The Sultan also bestowed her the title Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota of Kelantan.

The proclamation of Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota Nur Diana Petra Abdullah as the Sultanah of Kelantan was read out by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Istana Balai Besar here today.

The menteri besar said the proclamation was made in accordance with Clause (1) Article 43 of the Kelantan Constitution (Part Two).

Also present were Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad and Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said Sultan Muhammad V also bestowed the title of Her Highness Che Puan Mahkota Kelantan to Che Puan Sofie Louise Johansson Petra, wife of the Tengku Mahkota Kelantan.-Bernama