Sultan Nazrin attends Nuzul Al-Quran celebrations

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah attended the Perak Darul Ridzuan 2021 Nuzul Al-Quran celebrations at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque here tonight.

Also present was Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, Perak Islamic and Malay Customs Council chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, State Islamic Religious Department (MAIPk) director Datuk Yusop Husin and state executive councillors also attended the event.

The event, attended by over 300 congregants, began with a tazkirah (religious sermon), recitation of Quran verses, tahlil and doa selamat prayers followed by Maghrib prayers.

Sultan Nazrin later handed out Hari Raya aid from MAIPk zakat (tithe) funds totalling RM8.3 million to district leaders throughout Perak to be distributed to 33,342 asnaf (people who are eligible to receive zakat aid), hardcore poor and the poor.

Sultan Nazrin also presented letters of appointment to newly appointed members of MAIPk, Toh Maharaja Indera Dr. Khairil Anuar Arshad and Perak State Parks Corporation director Mohamed Shah Redza Hussein.

Sultan Nazrin also performed the Isyak and tarawih prayers.-Bernama