Sultan Nazrin cancels attendance to Aidilfitri prayers, feast due to Covid-19

IPOH: Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) of Perak has cancelled his intention to perform Aidilfitri prayers at the Ubudiah Mosque and attend the Aidilfitri feast at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar on the first day of Syawal, due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said this was decided upon advice from the Perak Fatwa Council after taking into account the Covid-19 situation report from the state’s Health Department and National Security Council.

“Sultan Nazrin has agreed to cancel his attention to join the congregation at the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar for Aidilfitri prayers and the Aidilfitri feast at Istana Iskandariah.

“Mosques and surau in the state, however, are allowed to hold Aidilfitri prayers with a limited number of congregants as set by the Ministry of Health and the MKN,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Annuar said Sultan Nazrin had also decreed that Aidilfitri prayers in mosques and surau in the state could only be attended by Malaysian citizens aged 12 and above and that the prayers could also be performed in an open area with a maximum of 50 congregants complying with the physical distancing rule.

“Sultan Nazrin has disallowed any feast to be held in mosques, surau or any open area after the Aidilfitri prayers. Takbir raya is allowed in mosques and surau, but not house to house. Grave visits are also not allowed,” he said.

Mohd Annuar said Sultan Nazrin also reminded the people to understand the seriousness of the pandemic and to play their roles in helping to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and also to show their sympathy to the frontliners by complying with the standard operating procedures.

“Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, also wish Selamat Hari Raya to all the people in Perak and pray for their wellbeing and strength in facing this test from Allah,” he added. — Bernama