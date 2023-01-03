Sultan Nazrin graces closing ceremony of Perak Al Quran Recitation Competition

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the closing ceremony of the Perak Al Quran Recitation and Memorisation competition held for two days at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru here yesterday.

Sultan Nazrin was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah; Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Shah.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzillah Abdul Halim were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Mohd Kamaruzaman Daud emerged as the champion in the ‘qari’ (male recitor) category while Nurul Syafiqah Nardi emerged as the champion in the ‘qariah’ (female recitor) category.

They both won a cash prize of RM10,000, a replica of the Prophe Muhammad’s bowl, a pilgrimage package, as well as other accompanying prizes and a certificate.

Winners will represent Perak at the national level Quran Recitation programme which is scheduled to take place at the Butterworth Arena, Penang, in June. -Bernama