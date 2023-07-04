Sultan Nazrin graces Perak state Nuzul al-Quran celebrations

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) graced the 1444H 2023 Perak state level Nuzul Al-Quran celebrations at Muhammad Al-Fateh Mosque, Taman Jati here today.

The Sultan was greeted by Perak state assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid and the Yang Dipertua of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Counci (MAIPk), Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini upon his arrival.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Di Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Sultan Nazrin then planted a Malayan Yellow Dwarf coconut tree at the grounds of the mosque before visiting an urban farm at the mosque.

His Majesty then broke fast with around 1,300 congregants and conducted Maghrib prayers at the mosque that was completed in 2016.

His Majesty then graced the dinner event, followed by Isyak prayers and congregational Tarawih prayers.

Sultan Nazrin also presented MAIPk’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri aid totalling RM10,708,500 to the sub-district chiefs of all 12 districts, who were representing 35,695 recipients chosen from the poor and asnaf. -Bernama