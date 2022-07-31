Sultan Nazrin graces Warriors’ Day celebration in Perak

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the state-level Warriors’ Day 2022 celebration at Dataran Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

His Royal Highness who arrived at 9 am was accompanied by Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Dihilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and State Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

The ceremony began with the singing of the Perak anthem followed by an inspection of a guard-of- honor by Sultan Nazrin, which consisted of three senior officers and 102 junior police officers from the 1st Battalion of the General Operations Force led by DSP Md Shazni Md Shariff while the flag bearer was Insp Mohd Izar Ramli.

Following the inspection of the guard-of-honour, the Last Post was played and the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) was lowered.

The ceremony then continued with the recitation of a special Warriors’ Day prayer by ASP Mohd Mahyuddin Mohd Mokhtar from the Ipoh District Police Headquarters followed by the recitation of a poem entitled “Pahlawanku” by ASP Ahirrudin Mat Saad, who is also an officer from the General Operations Force Training Centre.

Thereafter, the Rouse was played and the Jalur Gemilang raised again followed by the Perak anthem sung again before the guard-of-honor exited the parade marking the end of the ceremony.

Sultan Nazrin then graced a reception and watched some singing and pantomime performances in the reception Hall before returning to the palace.-Bernama