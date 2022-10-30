Sultan Nazrin joins birthday run

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today joined nearly 10,000 people in a run event from Dataran Pavilion, here, held in conjunction with the Sultan’s birthday celebration.

Also participating in the run were his daughter Raja Nazira Safya and his sister Raja Datuk Seri Yong Sofia.

State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and state executive councillors were also present.

The event, organised to mark Sultan Nazrin’s birthday which will be celebrated on Nov 4, saw the participation of local and international runners who were present as early as 6 am.

Sultan Nazrin flagged off the runs in the 15 km and 10 km categories, while Raja Yong Sofia flagged off the runners in the VIP category.-Bernama