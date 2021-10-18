Sultan Nazrin officiates Perak state Maulidur Rasul celebration

IPOH: Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah(pix), who is currently performing the duties of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, inaugurated the 1443H/2021M Perak state Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque here today.

The Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, who is also Perak Council of Regency chairman, the Raja Di-Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and other council members were also in attendance.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad, Perak Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin as well as Perak Islamic and Malay Customs Council chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Sultan Nazrin then performed Maghrib prayers with 200 congregants before the event began with the reciting of Quranic verses.

Sultan Nazrin also presented several awards, including the Media Practitioner award, the Pendakwah award and the Keluarga Mithali award to recipients who showed excellence in their own fields before performing congregational Isyak prayers and departing from the event.

Journalists Abd Razak Mohd Ali of Astro Awani and Suara Perak won the Media Practitioner award, while Muhammad Misyaqirin Thien Abdullah took home the Pendakwah award, and Datuk Abd Rasid Nopiah received the Keluarga Mithali award.

Both the Media Practitioner and Pendakwah award recipients received RM3,000, a plaque and certificate, while the Keluarga Mithali award recipient took home RM5,000, a plaque and a certificate.-Bernama