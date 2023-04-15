Sultan Nazrin presents instruments of appointment to six Syariah judges

KUALA KANGSAR: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today presented the instruments of appointment to six Syariah judges and a member of the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) at Istana Iskandariah here.

Two of them received their instruments of appointment as Perak Syariah Main Court judges, and they were Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinuddin and Tan Sri Balia Yusof Wahi.

Two Perak Syariah Court of Appeal judges, namely Datuk Wira Mohtarudin Baki and Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Musa also received the instruments of appointment from Sultan Nazrin.

The other two recipients were Perak Syariah High Court judges Azman Saad and Muhammad Fauzi Uzir Abd Wahab.

Also receiving the instrument of appointment was MAIPk member Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim, who is also Perak Islamic Religious Department director.

At the ceremony, Sultan Nazrin also consented to receive an allocation of RM77,769,264.00 from the Federal Government that was handed over to him by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The allocation, which was then handed over to MAIPk chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, will be distributed as a one-off payment to imam, bilal, siak, takmir teachers and Fardhu Ain Class or Kafa teachers in Perak.

Sultan Nazrin later broke fast with guests including 240 Islamic religious officers and Perak state mosque officials before performing the Maghrib prayer. -Bernama