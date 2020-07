KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (pix), today received business tithes (zakat) for the year 2019 amounting to more than RM2.7 million from six banks at Istana Perak, Changkat Persekutuan here, today.

Sultan Nazrin received the tithes on behalf of Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk).

The Bank Rakyat paid business tithes amounting to RM979,285; Maybank Islamic Bank Berhad (RM846,779); Bank Islam (M) Berhad (RM340,000); RHB Islamic Bank Berhad (RM300,000); Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (RM196,087) and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad (RM100,000).

The cheques were presented by the Bank Rakyat chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Rosman Mohamed; Maybank Islamic Bank Berhad CEO Datuk Mohamed Rafique Merican Mohd Wahiduddin Merican; and Bank Islam (M) Berhad CEO Mohd Muazzam Mohamed.

Other banks’ representatives were RHB Islamic Bank Berhad deputy CEO Ahmad Rizal Lope Zainal Abidin; Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad’s Syariah Division acting head Mohd Izuwan Mahyudin; and Affin Islamic Bank Berhad CEO Nazlee Khalifah.

Sultan Nazrin later presented the cheques to the MAIPk president Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin. -Bernama