Sultan Nazrin receives RM6.28m in business tithe

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today consented to receive the business tithe (zakat) amounting to RM6.28 million from five corporate companies.

Sultan Nazrin received the tithe on behalf of the Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) at Istana Kinta, here, today.

Perak State Agriculture Development Corporation chief executive officer Yahanis Yahya led the company in presenting its business tithe amounting to RM3.6 million, followed by Felcra Berhad Wilayah Perak, represented by its regional general manager Yusoff Razali (RM1.5 million business tithe) and Prosontech Sdn Bhd, represented by its chief executive officer Ahmad Razali Kamarulzaman (RM510,000 business tithe).

Meanwhile, Koperasi Perladangan Kawasan Bagan Datoh Perak Berhad, led by its chairman Salleh Hudin Kamarudin, handed over RM486,393 while Pertubuhan Peladang Kawasan Hutan Melintang board member Khairuddin Tarmizi handed RM135,735 in business tithes.

Also present at the ceremony were MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Mufti of Perak Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim and MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari.-Bernama