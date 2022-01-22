Sultan of Johor consents to dissolution of State Legislative Assembly

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar(pix), today consented to the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.

“(In accordance with) Clause 23 Part Two of the Johor State Constitution 1895, the Johor Darul Ta’zim State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Jan 22, 2022,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a post on His Highness’ official Facebook today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Hasni Mohammad at Istana Bukit Serene here at 5 pm.

Also present was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

At the audience, Hasni was accompanied by Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, who presented the order for the dissolution of the Johor State Assembly to Sultan Ibrahim for His Highness to sign.-Bernama