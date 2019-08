TELUK INTAN: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) graced the opening of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kampung Bahagia here today.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Raja Dihilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah.

Also present were state executive councillors, Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin, and State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman.

Construction of the lower-secondary school (Form 1 to Form 3) , located seven kilometres from Teluk Intan and beside Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bahagia, started in Sept 2017 and it started operations on Jan 2 last year.

Costing RM 30.1 million, the single-block three-storey block school, has 24 classrooms, and can accommodate 263 students.

Amin, in reading out Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik speech text for the opening, said the Education Ministry was making efforts to create a learning eco-system that will be in tune with the needs of the 21st Century. — Bernama