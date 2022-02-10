Sultan of Selangor graces UPM alumni dinner

SERDANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today graced the 11th University Putra Malaysia (UPM) alumni’s Sirih Pulang ke Gagang @ Homecoming dinner organised by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Sultan Sharafuddin who is the UPM Chancellor arrived at 8.30pm and received by UPM vice chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman and UPM Alumni Association president Datuk Raihan Sharif.

The Sultan later enjoyed a number of cultural and art performances by resident artists of the alumni before joining about 800 alumni members from all over the country, for the grand dinner which is held once in two years since 2001.

Apart from serving as a reunion for alumni members, several awards were also presented during the dinner.

Sultan Sharafuddin also launched a coffee table book entitled “The Three Founding Faculties: Spurring The Glories of UPM” in conjunction with UPM’s 50th anniversary and Alumni City Fund.

The Alumni City Fund is a project undertaken by the UPM Alumni Association (PAUPM) to build a complex for research and commercial use.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Roslan said to support the era of digitalization, the alumni would start a portal known as the Alumni Information System (AIS) to provide information.

He added that through contributions amounting to RM1.46 million, from UPM’s alumni, staff, students and stake holders, a clock tower named Menara Jam Warisan Budi UPM will be built and the construction will start in January 2023.

Dr Mohd Roslan said Sultan Sharafuddin had also consented to attend the Bintulu UPM campus’ convocation on Nov 1.-Bernama