Sultan of Terengganu grants audience to PM

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Syarqiyyah here.

The vehicle carrying Anwar was seen entering the palace ground at 10.27 am and leaving about an hour later.

The audience with Sultan Mizan is the first by Anwar since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, who is Tambun Member of Parliament, was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year.

After the audience, Anwar is scheduled to meet heads of federal government departments in the state at the Dewan Senat of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT). -Bernama