Sultan Perak pays last respects to late Samy Vellu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah paid his last respects to the late Tun Dr S. Samy Vellu, the former Works Minister and MIC President, at his residence in Lengkungan Vethavanam, Jalan Ipoh, here today.

Sultan Nazrin who arrived at 9.55am was received by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and stayed on for about 10 minutes to offer his condolences his family members.

A stream of about 5,000 people from all walks of life were at the residence to pay their last respects to the late Samy who is regarded as an icon in Malaysian politics and the “father of infrastructure” for his involvement in various mega projects, namely the North-South Expressway.

Meanwhile, Saravanan when met by reporters said Samy Vellu was a mentor who was always providing advice and guidance to young leaders and everyone who approached him.

“One of his advise is that no leader will get 100 per cent support but efforts to continue serving the people must go on so that people will recognise and appreciate your services one day,” he said.

Former women, family and community development minister Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said Samy Vellu’s death was like ‘a star is gone’ because he was a leader who had always fought for the welfare of the people without considering race or religion.

“It is like ‘a star is gone’ because he was a true leader with charisma. In my experience and view, Tun is a true leader of the country. His services and sacrifices must be valued and remembered, especially when we are celebrating Malaysia Day,” said Sharizat who also paid her last respects at his residence today.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan said the late Samy was a much-feared leader, both by his friends and the opposition. He was a very firm leader who does not mince his words when expressing his opinion or when questioned about any subject.

“He was a great leader, a visionary who had a progressive way of thinking. To me, his death is a big loss, not only to the community but to the country,” he said.

Samy Vellu, born on March 8, 1936, passed away at 7am yesterday at his house at the age of 86. The late Samy who led MIC from 1981 to 2010 was among the longest-serving cabinet members, having served in the cabinet for three decades.

The former eight-time Sungai Siput MP from 1974 to 2008, Samy Vellu was also the works minister twice from 1983 to 1989 and from 1995 to 2008.

Meanwhile, Samy Vellu’s remains are expected to be cremated at the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur Crematorium in Cheras at about 3pm today.-Bernama