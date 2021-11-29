Sultan Selangor confers state awards on 116 recipients

KLANG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today conferred awards, honours and medals on 116 recipients at an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with his 75th birthday celebration at Istana Alam Shah here.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah were also present at the ceremony.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) executive editor Harlina Samson and The Star Media Group chief reporter Edward Rajendra J.S Henry were among 28 individuals who received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S) award.

His Highness also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S) and Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S) on 39 individuals respectively.

A total of 10 other individuals were awarded the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang.

Last Saturday, 57 recipients were conferred awards and medals in an investiture ceremony held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On Dec 10, 2020, Sultan Sharafuddin in a statement via the official Facebook of Istana Selangor @Selangor Royal Office said, he had decided not to hold any ceremony in conjunction with his birthday celebration and the investiture ceremony would be on a date to be set depending on the current Covid-19 situation.-Bernama