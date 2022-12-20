Sultan Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri express appreciation of hardwork by SAR personnel

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have expressed their gratitude to search and rescue (SAR) personnel for their hard work in finding victims of the Batang Kali landslide tragedy.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook, His Highness and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin expressed their appreciation for the preparedness displayed and the synergy of every agency involved since the first day the disaster occurred at Father’s Organic Farm camping site, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali near here.

“Government departments and agencies at all levels involved in SAR have remained focussed and united to complete the operation to the best of their capabilities.

The five rescue agencies involved in the SAR operation are the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and the Selangor Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

His Highness and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor also expressed concern about the current uncertain weather conditions which will further complicate SAR efforts that have been actively implemented since Dec 16.

“I pray that the noble sacrifice of these rescuers in carrying out their respective duties diligently will be rewarded by Allah SWT,“ he said.

The Sultan and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also appreciate the efforts and determination of all parties and are also concerned when told that there are members who are injured or sick in facing tough challenges throughout this operation.

Earlier, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said that three officers and rescuers involved in the SAR yesterday were unwell and suffered minor injuries, but all were in stable condition.

In a press conference this morning he said among the officers and members were Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Director Datuk Norazam Khamis as well as one fireman who had health complications and one APM member whose leg was dislocated but was discharged this morning.-Bernama