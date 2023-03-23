Sultan Terengganu calls on mosques to intensify tadarus sessions

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix) has ordered that all mosques in the state hold group Quran recitation or tadarus sessions throughout the month of Ramadan.

Sultan Mizan said Ramadan is a month of great virtue filled with glory and blessings.

The Ruler said reciting the Quran in groups and studying the Holy book will not only strengthen our faith but it also carries great reward and unifies the ummah in belief, thought and practice.

“Ramadan is special because it is during this month that the Quran was revealed for the first time,” said His Royal Highness in a message issued by Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) today.

Sultan Mizan also called on Muslims in the state to pay tithe to MAIDAM and increase acts of charity this month, adding that it is obligatory for Muslims to help the poor and empower communities. -Bernama