Sultanah Nur Zahirah files appeal against dismissal of defamation suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision to dismiss her defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown (pix) and two others, for allegedly defaming her in a book titled “The Sarawak Report-The Inside 1MDB Expose”.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Haaziq Pillay, representing the Sultanah, told reporters that the appeal was filed at the Court of Appeal today.

He said the appeal notice had been handed to the lawyer representing Rewcastle-Brown, publisher Gerakbudaya Enterprise, Chong Ton Sin and printer Vinlin Press Sdn Bhd.

On Oct 31, High Court Judicial Commissioner Dr John Lee Kien How @ Mohd Johan dismissed a RM100 million suit filed by Sultanah Nur Zahirah after finding that there were no defamatory statements in the defendant’s book and ordered RM80,000 in costs to be paid to the defendants.

Sultanah Nur Zahirah had filed the suit on Nov 21, 2018, claiming that the said statement, among others, meant that she was involved in corruption and interfered in the administration of the Terengganu government, besides using her status to influence the establishment of TIA, later known as 1MDB.

Sultanah Nur Zahirah contended that the statement meant that she had helped Jho Low to become a TIA adviser.

In their defence statements, the three defendants denied making allegations that the plaintiff was involved in corrupt practices.

Rewcastle-Brown also claimed that the Sarawak Report had never suggested that the plaintiff was involved in a conspiracy involving Jho Low and had never suggested that the plaintiff was involved in the government’s administration related to 1MDB affairs. -Bernama