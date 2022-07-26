Sulu Group Claims: Special Select Committee to begin proceedings on Aug 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Select Committee on International Affairs will begin proceedings on the issue of the Sulu Group’s Claim on Federal Assets on August 11, in line with the provisions of Standing Order 83(4) of the Dewan Rakyat.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) said the proceedings should be carried out after several motions submitted by Members of Parliament in line with Standing Orders 18(1) and (2) were rejected to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

“So this committee has discussed and is of the view that the claims (of the Sulu group) are a very serious issue and if it is not handled well, it can potentially affect the country’s interests.

“Accordingly, this committee made the decision that is in line with its function as set by the Dewan Rakyat to carry out a check and balance role of the actions of the government (in handling the matter) and uphold the dignity of the institution of parliamentary democracy,“ he said at a press conference at the Parliament Building here today.

He said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will be summoned to attend the proceedings.

The committee comprises Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas); Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort); Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat); Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu); Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru); Kasthuriraani Patto (PH-Batu Kawan); and Awang Husaini Sahari (PH-Putatan).-Bernama